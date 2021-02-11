Van carrying convicted terrorist in Athens pileup

A police van that was transporting a convicted terrorist was involved in a crash with another five vehicles in Athens on Thursday afternoon, lightly injuring two police officers.



The van was taking Pola Roupa – a member of the Revolutionary Struggle urban guerrilla group – to Eleonas prison in Thiva from the Evelpidon court complex in central Athens when the collision occurred on Kifissos Avenue.



The squad car escorting the van and four private vehicles were also involved in the pileup, which caused a traffic jam.