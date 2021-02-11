ATHEX: Notable rise for majority of stocks

The only way was up on Thursday for most banks after Wednesday’s decline, with the credit sector (although not Piraeus Bank) carrying the rest of the stock market to significant gains – albeit not as impressive as some highs recorded during the course of the session. Turnover also headed higher – another encouraging sign.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 774.38 points, adding 1.51% to Wednesday’s 762.83 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.58% to close at 1,845.65 points.

The banks index grew 1.82%, with Alpha jumping 5.48%, Eurobank earning 1.43% and National grabbing 1.04%, while Piraeus slumped 7.33%.

Coca-Cola HBC yesterday reported a sales volume drop of just 0.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2020, which sent its stock price 4.71% higher. Ellaktor outperformed, soaring 7.84%.

In total 69 stocks obtained gains, 33 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €74.4 million, up from Wednesday’s €56.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.56% to close at 57.93 points.