Ankara irked by Athens meeting of Cyprus, Egypt, Gulf officials

The foreign ministers of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides (left), Greece Nikos Dendias (center) and Egypt Sameh Shoukry (right) pose for a photo during the ‘Philia’ (Friendship) Forum in Athens, on Thursday, February 11. [InTime News]

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that a forum in Athens where the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt met with counterparts and senior officials from several Persian Gulf countries, was “hostile.”

“The Greek foreign minister’s accusatory and slanderous remarks at the meeting in Athens indicate this enterprise is not about friendship,” Turkey’s Daily Sabah reported the Turkish Foreign Ministry as saying in a written statement.

The officials from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus and Egypt were also joined by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who addressed the forum via video link.