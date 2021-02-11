Supply chain underestimated

The supply chain in Greece may have maintained high efficiency in crucial economic sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and food, but has run into shortages in infrastructure, technology and means of transportation that reduced its effectiveness in other commodities (electronics and consumer products).

A special report by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) attributes that to Greece lagging behind in the digital transformation process, with only half of the country’s enterprises investing in their internal supply chain. That rate coincides with the findings of SEV’s Digital Transformation Observatory, according to which nine out of 10 companies acknowledge the priority that turning digital should have but only 48% have a clear implementation plan.

That is despite the fact that 80% of supply activities are conducted within the commercial and manufacturing enterprises, compared to an average rate of 25% in the European Union.



The main factor preventing the transformation is that many industrial and commercial enterprises continue to perceive the supply chain as an auxiliary task of low added value; therefore that rarely attracts investment in cutting-edge technologies.