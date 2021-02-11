The year has started with a quite predictable double-digit percentage drop in new car sales, given the uncertainty regarding the course of the pandemic and its effects on household finances and the national economy. At the same time, though, electric car sales continue to show an increase, as the incentives continue to pay dividends.

According to figures the association of car importers and representatives (SEAA) released on Thursday, 7,767 new passenger cars were sold last month, down 20.6% from a year earlier.

Hellenic Statistical Authority data also showed that 13,151 passenger cars (old and new) hit Greece’s roads for the first time in January, including some 5,400 imported second-hand cars. Notably, the 42.8% year-on-year drop in used cars brought from abroad was far greater compared to that of new cars sold.

There was 7.1% annual growth in new truck sales, while new bus sales plunged 48%, which is probably related to the dramatic slump in tourism turnover last year.

Electric cars accounted for 5% of sales (from 0.6% in 2020) and hybrid ones reached 22% (from 11.7%).