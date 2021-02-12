Experts recommend hard lockdown for two more regions

A committee of health experts advising the Greek government on the pandemic is said to have recommended a stricter lockdown for two more regions, namely Achaea in the Peloponnese and the island of Evia, according to sources cited by Skai TV on Friday.

The committee is also believed to have recommended some extra restrictions for the region of Rethymno in Crete.

The proposal for a strict lockdown reflects the deteriorating epidemiological data in these two regions, the same sources said.

Thessaloniki, the second most populous region of the country, will remain under increased monitoring but it was decided that current data does not yet merit further restrictions.

The government’s official decisions on the issue will be announced during the regular press briefing about the pandemic at 6 p.m. Friday.