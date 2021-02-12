Another 1,410 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 1,410 new infections on Friday, which drove the total number to 170,244.

None of them were reported at the country’s entry points.

At the same time, 21 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,077. The median age of those who died was 80 years.

The total number of intubated patients stood at 293 (average age was 70), while 1,204 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 3,346,594 PCR tests and 1,301,812 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.