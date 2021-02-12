Greece’s first COOPAthon to take place Feb 26-28

The British Council in Greece and the Education Ministry’s General Secretariat for Lifelong Learning are organizing the first COOPAthon in Greece on February 26-28.



The online event forms part of the COOPower program that is co-funded by the European Union and is aimed at helping young people to develop innovative ideas, improve their skills and connect with key stakeholders in their social economies.



The involvement of young people in cooperative projects and social enterprises is proposed as an alternative way to reduce youth unemployment and eradicate inequalities in the workplace, as well as to develop new, innovative products and services.



The deadline for applications is Friday, February 19.