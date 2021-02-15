[InTIme News]

Despite warnings from experts about the proliferation of the novel coronavirus in the Greek capital and the new hard lockdown, commuters and motorists continue to be a headache for the government as it seeks to reduce public mobility.

On the first day of the lockdown on Thursday, 597,417 tickets were validated on public transport in the capital, compared with just 199,697 on the first day of the first lockdown on March 23, 2020. This was, however, a drop from the 765,386 tickets punched last Wednesday.

The Attica Regional Authority, meanwhile, reported a 50% increase in traffic on the streets of the capital on Thursday compared to March 23 and a 100% rise in the city center. Vassilissis Sofias Avenue in particular had 110% more traffic on Thursday than March 23, followed by Poseidonos Avenue at 93% and Kifissos at 88%.