ATHEX: Piraeus leads bourse to small gains

The Greek bourse benchmark edged up again on Friday after a mixed session with reduced activity, as bank stocks continued their ascent. The prospect of the first lockdown weekend for Attica and a long weekend for the US markets, ahead of Monday’s Presidents’ Day, kept traders at bay, confirming the view that without any significant news, Athinon Avenue can’t offer much in the way of stock trading action these days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 776.09 points, adding 0.22% to Thursday’s 774.38 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.50%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.14% to close at 1,848.22 points and the banks index climbed 1.08%. Piraeus covered some of the ground lost on Thursday, earning 4.28%, while Alpha Bank improved 2.60% and Aegean Airlines parted with 3.99%.

In total 50 stocks notched up gains, 53 suffered losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €38.2 million, down from Thursday’s €74.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.48% to close at 58.21 points.