PM inspects first vaccination mega centre in northern Athens

[Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited on Saturday the first Covid-19 vaccination mega centre in the northern Athenian suburb of Marousi, set up to ramp up the number of daily inoculations in the country.

The center, dubbed Prometheus, will open its doors on Monday (Feb. 15) and will be the first of four that will eventually operate in the country.

“What we are interested in is, that citizens come here, receive the service they deserve, get vaccinated quickly and safely, and run this process as fast as possible,” Mitsotakis said.

“This will end when a significant percentage of our fellow citizens have been vaccinated.”

The mega centre, housed in the Helexpo exposition hall, will operate in the first phase from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with 48 vaccination spots. It will have the capacity for 2,400 jabs per day in February, which will rise to 5,760 per day when all 96 vaccination spots are in operation.

In the first phase, appointments will be scheduled every 15 minutes.

Apart from Athens, a second vaccination mega center will start operating in Thessaloniki on Monday, nside the building that houses the annual international fair. It's capacity for February will be 1,000 vaccinations per day and 6,480 per day when all inoculation spots open.