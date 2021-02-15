Energy conference featuring Greek and int’l officials

More than 100 international officials and speakers are expected to participate in the “Athens Energy Dialogues,” which will take place online on Wednesday and Thursday.



The objective of the conference is the upgrading and strengthening of relations between countries through discussions over a broad range of geopolitical, economic, technological and regulatory issues related to the energy future of Greece and Europe.



Among the participants in the two-day online conference are European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Greek Minister for the Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas, Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlovic, Egyptian Minister for Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla, Cypriot Minister for Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides, Greek Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Giannis Kefalogiannis, former US assistant secretary of state for energy resources Frank Fannon, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, Turkey’s Ambassador in Athens Burak Ozugerin and the national security consultant to the Greek prime minister, Thanos Dokos.



The event will also feature leading figures and representatives of the business and academic sectors.



