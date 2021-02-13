NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Musician who threatened suicide found in Thessaloniki

A man who went missing in Thessaloniki on Tuesday after threatening to commit suicide in a video posted on social media was found by police early Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old musician had said before disappearing that he was being blackmailed by a crime group to pay money so that they would not leak a video showing him using drugs.

The video was later deleted from his account.

The man was led before a prosecutor on Saturday who ordered his admission into a psychiatric clinic. 

