NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Coronavirus: 1,222 new cases, 26 deaths

TAGS: Coronavirus

Greek health authorities announced 1,222 new coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Saturday, along with 26 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued rising, to 300 this time. Earlier this month it had fallen to a low of 244.

There were a total of 45,833 tests on Saturday, with the positive ones 2.67% of the total.

583 new cases (47.7% of total) were recorded in the Attica region, followed by Thessaloniki with 138.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 171,466 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 6,103 deaths.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.