Coronavirus: 1,222 new cases, 26 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,222 new coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Saturday, along with 26 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued rising, to 300 this time. Earlier this month it had fallen to a low of 244.

There were a total of 45,833 tests on Saturday, with the positive ones 2.67% of the total.

583 new cases (47.7% of total) were recorded in the Attica region, followed by Thessaloniki with 138.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 171,466 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 6,103 deaths.