Cold front Medea advances south

TAGS: Weather

Cold weather front “Medea” is increasingly making its presence felt by expanding into southern Greece, meteorologists say.

In the northern central Macedonia region, snowfall continues but has abated, according to local authorities, but frost will settle in and make roads treacherous, meteorologists warn. Local authorities say traveling could be treacherous without snow chains.

Snow is expected, starting Sunday evening, in the capital Athens' northern suburbs.

