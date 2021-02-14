NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Minister: taking aim at campus crime

YIANNIS SOULIOTIS

TAGS: Education, Security

The mission of the new police force to serve on university campuses will be to avoid the “humiliation” of any more rectors, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis told Kathimerini in an interview, citing the October 2020 attack on the Athens University of Economics and Business rector, when anarchists hung a sign around his neck with a pro-squatting slogan on it.

“The issue is not just to investigate crimes. Our goal is to prevent them,” he said.

Officers will only intervene in student sit-ins if university authorities deem that a specific activity is hindering the operation of the university. They will, however, have the authority to detain a suspect in cases of crimes, such as drug dealing.

