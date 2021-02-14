Coronavirus: 662 new cases, 23 deaths

Reuters

Greek health authorities announced 662 new coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday, along with 23 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued to rise, to 301 this time. Earlier this month it had fallen to a low of 244.

There were a total of 19,694 tests on Sunday, with the positive ones 3.36% of the total.

332 new cases (50.2% of total) were recorded in the Attica region, followed by Achaia, in western Greece, with 59.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 172,128 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 6,126 deaths.