The partial blackout in Attica and the Peloponnese on February 7 points to the urgent need to speed up investments in the power transmission and distribution networks that operate using equipment dating from the 1960s and 70s.



The Greek grids are old and poorly maintained due to the underinvestment during the decade-long crisis and the liquidity problems of Public Power Corporation, which also had a negative effect on ADMIE and DEDDIE that operate the networks.



The high-voltage power line that was supposed to connect the Peloponnese with the national grid has been left unfinished since 2006 due to local opposition.