Cold front brings snowfall to Greek capital

Many Athenians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning, as the cold front “Medea” that swept into Greece on Saturday affected most parts of the country and particularly higher altitudes.



In the capital, snowfall came early in the morning and blanketed northern suburbs like Kifissia, Ekali and Melissia, while also giving a dusting to the downtown area.



The national highway was closed at the Kalyftaki junction in Kato Kifissia.



Services on the Piraeus-Kifissia electrical railway line (ISAP) stop at Eirini station in Maroussi.



