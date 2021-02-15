NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Kifissia-Lamia section of national highway to close at 7 p.m.

TAGS: Weather, Transport

The Kifissia-Lamia section of Athens-Thessaloniki motorway, which was closed as a precaution early on Monday due to heavy snowfall and unsafe driving conditions, will reopen between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said after an emergency meeting on Monday.

Traffic on the Athens-Lamia section of the motorway will then be suspended until 7 a.m. on Tuesday as extreme weather conditions have been forecast.

The situation will be re-evaluated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. [ANA-MPA]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.