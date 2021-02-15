Kifissia-Lamia section of national highway to close at 7 p.m.

The Kifissia-Lamia section of Athens-Thessaloniki motorway, which was closed as a precaution early on Monday due to heavy snowfall and unsafe driving conditions, will reopen between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said after an emergency meeting on Monday.

Traffic on the Athens-Lamia section of the motorway will then be suspended until 7 a.m. on Tuesday as extreme weather conditions have been forecast.

The situation will be re-evaluated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. [ANA-MPA]