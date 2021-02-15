The Chief Executive of Greece’s bank bailout fund (HFSF), Martin Czurda, submitted his resignation on Monday, after a little more than three years at the post.

The reasons behind the Austrian’s resignation were not mentioned, but sources attribute it to his poor relations with the government.

Czurda was appointed at the helm of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund in May 18, 2017. Before his appointment, the position had been empty for months.

HFSF owns stakes in the country’s four main lenders after taking part in their recapitalization.