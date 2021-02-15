ATHEX: Stock index closing in on 800 points

The fourth consecutive day of gains at the Athens bourse gave the the benchmark its biggest advance as it climbed close to the 800-point mark, in line with most other markets that were open on Monday. Turnover topped 50 million euros despite the fact that major markets such as those of the US, Hong Kong and China were closed due to holidays.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 796.38 points, adding 2.61% to Friday’s 776.09 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.66% to close at 1,897.37 points.

The banks index was up 3.86%, as Piraeus soared 9.25%, Alpha grabbed 5.06%, National earned 3.15% and Eurobank collected 2.59%.

Viohalco jumped 5.44%, Lamda Development improved 5.04%, Public Power Corporation advanced 4.83%, Motor Oil fetched 4.33% and Mytilineos rose 3.55%, while Sarantis lost 0.78%.

In total 86 stocks posted gains, 25 took losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €51.6 million, up from last Friday’s €38.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.21% to 58.33 points.