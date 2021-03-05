us-embassy-initiative-on-american-literature-back

The US Embassy in Athens’ on Friday announced the third round of its popular American Literature series, a book discussion group first introduced in 2019 by its Athens American Center.

The initiative is directed at high school teachers of literature and/or the English language; graduate and post-graduate students of American literature; creative writing instructors; book club coordinators editors and translators; and book reviewers. It aims to familiarize participants with the influential and groundbreaking fiction of American writers.

Distinguished Greek academics, book reviewers, and translators have volunteered their time to lead discussions via the Zoom platform on Wednesday evenings through June.

This series will focus on works by Don DeLillo, Jesmyn Ward, Tara Westover, Robert Penn Warren, John Dos Passos, Elizabeth Strout and Colson Whitehead that were recently translated into Greek. It will also include discussions on how history, politics, human rights, culture, family, and other issues are addressed in the selected novels.

The series starts with DeLillo “The Silence” on Wednesday, March 17, 6.30 p.m. and will feature Don Kathimerini’s cultural editor and writer Ilias Maglinis, translator Zoe Bella-Armaou, and writer Lefteris Kalospyros leading the discussion.

The program is conducted in Greek and is free of charge. Availability is limited, so participants are asked to register in advance by contacting [email protected] The deadline is March 12.