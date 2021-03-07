Israeli Embassy presents ‘Zero Motivation’ film

On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, March 8th, the Embassy of Israel in Athens will present the film “Zero Motivation“, a story of three young female soldiers posted into a remote military desert base.

Through their real and surreal journey inside the labyrinth of bureaucracy, and adolescent turbulence, the film provides a mixed comic-tragic glimpse into some aspects of Israeli society. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival where it received two awards.

The screening, with Greek subtitles, will be through the Facebook page of the Embassy of Israel, from 8 of March at 9 am to 16 March, for 1,000 views. The film’s director, Talya Lavie, will be our guest and will discuss live with the audience, on March 8, at 21:30, on the Facebook page of the Embassy as well.

Moreover, the Embassy of Israel will broadcast a podcast entitled “March 8th – Every Day Is Women’s Day.” Oshra Friedman, deputy Director-General of the Israeli Authority for the Advancement of the Status of Women, and May Zanni, Special Advisor at the General Secretariat of the Prime Minister’s Office and Co-founder of Women Act, will discuss crucial issues such as the representation of women in politics and high ranking positions, combating violence against women and sexual harassment and women in science, research and high-tech, in a discussion moderated by Marianna Skylakaki, economist, publisher and editor-in-chief of award-winning media company athiΝΕΑ. The discussion will be held in English.

Details and links about the above events will be published on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Israel https://www.facebook.com/IsraelinGreece