Felios Collection added to Google Arts & Culture platform

The Sotiris Felios Collection becomes part of Google Arts & Culture, the digital platform by Google with the mission to preserve and bring the world’s art and culture online so it’s accessible to anyone, anywhere.

This launch brings online 195 artworks from The Sotiris Felios Collection, to which many more will add in the next few months.

With that caveat, a tentative list of highlights would include Yannis Moralis’ “Summer” (1999), Takis’ “Oedipus and Antigone” (1954), Chronis Botsoglou’s “Nekyia” (1993-2000), George Lappas’ “Acrobats” (1982-1987), Giorgos Rorris’ “Blue Alexandra” (2005-2006), Alecos Levidis’ “Models in the Studio” (2010-2013), Michalis Manoussakis’ “Untitled” (2013), Edouard Sacaillan’s “Nocturnal Walk” (2002-2003), Maria Filopoulou’s “Initiates” (2011), Emmanouil Bitsakis’ “Aphrodite of Knidos” (2015), Maria Giannakaki’s “Jealousy” (2020) and Kalliopi Asargiotaki’s “Shades of Gold” (2010).

The four online exhibits

The exhibits “It is not enough to see you also need to look,” “Ways to Break into Reality,” “Paintings that Keep their Secrets Well Hidden” and “Reach into Spaces Beyond the Obvious” consist of a selection of 28 artworks from The Sotiris Felios Collection by the artists: Kalliopi Asargiotaki, Stefanos Daskalakis, Maria Giannakaki, Yannis Moralis, Emmanouil Bitsakis, Christos Bokoros, Chronis Botsoglou, Theofilos Katsipanos, George Lappas, Alecos Levidis, Thanasis Makris, Michalis Manoussakis, Natalia Mela, Tassos Missouras, Constantinos Papamichalopoulos, Achilleas Papacostas, Maria Filopoulou, George Rorris, Tassos Matzavinos, Kostas Papanikolaou, Edouard Sacaillan, Takis, Pandelis Chandris and Dimitris Hantzopoulos.

The artistic direction of the project has been undertaken by Daphne Politi, Collection Manager at The Sotiris Felios Collection.

The collection

Founded in the 1980s, The Sotiris Felios Collection, based in Athens, is a unique collection of contemporary art focused on the human figure. The Collection belongs to “The other Arcadia” Foundation and offers a rich overview of the most important contemporary artists living and working in Greece, as well as leading artists whose creations forge a link between the past century and the present day.

The Collection has so far brought together over 1,000 paintings, sculptures, drawings, prints, photographs, reliefs, constructions and drawings by 137 artists. In addition, its Library and Archives include over 3,000 artist monographs, exhibition catalogues, rare publications and periodicals, and extensive individual files.

You’ll be able to find The Sotiris Felios Collection online via the Google Arts & Culture platform and via the link: https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/the-sotiris-felios-collection which is free and available online for iOS and Android.

About Google Arts & Culture

Google Arts & Culture puts the collections of more than 2,000 museums at your fingertips. It’s an immersive way to explore art, history and the wonders of the world, from Van Gogh’s bedroom paintings to the women’s rights movement and the Taj Mahal.

The Google Arts & Culture app is free and available online for iOS and Android. The team has been an innovation partner for cultural institutions since 2011.

Google Arts & Culture develops technologies that help preserve and share culture and allow curators to create engaging exhibitions online and offline.