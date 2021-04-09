Views of pandemic dominate photojournalism awards: The winners

Giorgos Vitsaris was awarded the first prize for this photograph from a coronavirus testing drive at Zappeio Hall in central Athens, on July 3, 2020.

Scenes illustrating the profound and far-reaching impact of the pandemic in Greece dominate the 2020 photojournalism awards of the Journalists’ Union of Macedonia and Thrace.

The union’s jury selected six photographs capturing different aspects of the health crisis from a total of 88 shortlisted entries for its #PRESS_photostories 2020 awards.

The winners will be unveiled at an online ceremony on Friday, April 16, while the entire collection of entries will be on display through May 30 on the union’s website at www.esiemth.gr.

Second prize: Giorgos Moutafis / iMEdD. Emergency care doctor Kostis Pontikis holds the hand of a Covid-19 patient coming out of a medically induced coma at Athens’ Sotiria Hospital, on April 17, 2020.

Third prize: Lefteris Partsalis. Konstantina Vavouraki, 85, talks to her granddaughter via videocall during the second lockdown in Athens, on December 5, 2020.

Special mention: Giorgos Kontarinis. A member of the Presidential Guard wearing a protective face mask salutes at the Presidential Mansion in Athens, on November 1, 2020.

Special mention: Petros Giannakouris. Migrants and refugees wearing masks to protect themselves from the spread of Covid-19 escape a fire at the Moria camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, on September 9, 2020.