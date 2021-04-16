CULTURE

Greek photojournalist Angelos Tzortzinis wins World Press Photo award

greek-photojournalist-angelos-tzortzinis-wins-world-press-photo-award

A woman holds her baby as she sits inside a tent during rainfall, at a makeshift camp on Greece’s border with North Macedonia (then FYROM), near the village of Idomeni, on March 15, 2016. The image by Angelos Tzortzinis, released Thursday by World Press Photo, is part of a series titled “Trapped in Greece” which won a third prize in the Long-Term Projects category. The project was partially funded by the Magnum Foundation. [Angelos Tzortzinis, partially funded by the Magnum Foundation, World Press Photo via AP]

Photography Migration
READ MORE
Hanan (left), now a swimming instructor, seen with her younger brother Sidar at a community pool in Wolfsburg, Germany.
NELE DEHNENKAMP

Finding peace in troubled waters

more-migrants-moved-to-mainland
IMAGES

More migrants moved to mainland

life-in-moria-refugee-camp-on-display-in-london
CULTURE

Life in Moria refugee camp on display in London

army-sets-up-barbed-wire-obstacles-along-evros-border
IMAGES

Army sets up barbed-wire obstacles along Evros border

refugees-still-living-rough-in-athens-square
IMAGES

Refugees still living rough in Athens square

moria-camp-refugees-being-transferred-to-mainland
IMAGES

Moria camp refugees being transferred to mainland