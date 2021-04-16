greek-photojournalist-angelos-tzortzinis-wins-world-press-photo-award

A woman holds her baby as she sits inside a tent during rainfall, at a makeshift camp on Greece’s border with North Macedonia (then FYROM), near the village of Idomeni, on March 15, 2016. The image by Angelos Tzortzinis, released Thursday by World Press Photo, is part of a series titled “Trapped in Greece” which won a third prize in the Long-Term Projects category. The project was partially funded by the Magnum Foundation. [Angelos Tzortzinis, partially funded by the Magnum Foundation, World Press Photo via AP]