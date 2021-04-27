President visits ‘1821 Before and After’ exhibition

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou visited on Tuesday a monumental exhibition for the bicentenary of the Greek Revolution, titled “1821, Before and After,” hosted by the Benaki Museum.

“The fascinating tour in the years before the Revolution, in the years of the national uprising and in the first years of the monarchy, guided by Maria Demitriadou, curator of the Historical Archives of the Museum, and the head of the Archives, Tassos Sakellaropoulos, gave us a complete picture of each period,” Sakellaropoulou said in a post on the presidency’s official Instagram account.

The exhibition “highlights the long and emotional course of the transformation of liberal ideas into a revolutionary act and the building of a modern nation-state with inspiring moments but also regressions,” she added.

Organized in cooperation with the Bank of Greece, National Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank, “1821 Before and After” comprises 1,200 exhibits spread across 2,500 square meters at the Benaki’s Pireos Street annex and presents a panorama of a century of Greek history (1770-1870).

The show was scheduled to open for the public on March 2021, but the ongoing pandemic has kept all museums closed.