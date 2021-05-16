CULTURE

Impact of pandemic addressed with lectures on Museum Day

Museums across Greece will open their doors to the public free of charge on Tuesday in celebration of International Museum Day.

They will also be holding physical and online lectures and presentations addressing how the months-long closure of cultural spaces imposed by the pandemic radically changed how museums deliver their content to the public and possibly how they view their future role and operation.

Strict limits on the number of visitors allowed into museums at any one time will be implemented and all visitors are required to wear a mask.

The Acropolis Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while all venues belonging to the Metropolitan Organization of Museums (Momus.gr) will be offering free admission until Friday.

Greece’s museums reopened last Friday after being on lockdown for six months.

 

