Naoussa park listed as historic garden by European body

The Municipal Park of Naoussa has officially been inducted into the European Route of Historic Gardens of the Council of Europe (ERHG) as a full member. 

The unanimous decision was taken at the ERHG’s recent general assembly, following a positive suggestion of its Scientific Committee. 

The ERHG is a nonprofit association based in Spain with members in six countries: Germany, Georgia, Spain, Italy, Poland and Portugal. 

Its main purpose is to raise awareness about and respect for historic gardens, as defined by the International Historic Gardens Committee ICOMOS-IFLA in the Florence Charter.

