naoussa-park-listed-as-historic-garden-by-european-body

The Municipal Park of Naoussa has officially been inducted into the European Route of Historic Gardens of the Council of Europe (ERHG) as a full member.

The unanimous decision was taken at the ERHG’s recent general assembly, following a positive suggestion of its Scientific Committee.

The ERHG is a nonprofit association based in Spain with members in six countries: Germany, Georgia, Spain, Italy, Poland and Portugal.

Its main purpose is to raise awareness about and respect for historic gardens, as defined by the International Historic Gardens Committee ICOMOS-IFLA in the Florence Charter.