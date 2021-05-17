historic-central-athens-building-opens-to-the-public-on-tuesday

The downtown Athens residence of famed Bavarian architect Ernst Ziller, who designed some of the Greek capital’s greatest late 19th and early 20th century landmarks, will open to the public for the first time on International Museum Day, on Tuesday, the Culture Ministry has announced.

The 1889 neoclassical house at 6 Mavromichali Street was built in 1882 and is now a branch of the Byzantine and Christian Museum after being donated to the Greek state by the family of its last private owner, banker and collector Dionysis Loverdos.

It is regarded as a gem of neoclassical urban residential architecture and is dedicated to Loverdos’ significant collection of Byzantine art. It also has a cafe in the courtyard.

The Ziller Mansion (Megaro) will be open from 10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday, with strict limits on the number of visitors allowed into the building at any one time and mandatory masks.

Its regular hours will be daily from 10.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., with the exception of Tuesdays, when it opens at 1 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m.