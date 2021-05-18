ernst-ziller-residence-opens-to-the-public

The downtown Athens former residence of famed Bavarian architect Ernst Ziller, who designed some of the Greek capital’s greatest 19th century landmarks, will open to the public for the first time on International Museum Day, Tuesday, the Culture Ministry has announced. The neoclassical house at 6 Mavromichali Street was built in 1882 and is now a branch of the Byzantine and Christian Museum after being donated to the Greek state by the family of its last private owner, banker and collector Dionysis Loverdos. It is regarded as a gem of neoclassical urban residential architecture and is dedicated to Loverdos’ significant collection of Byzantine art. [Thomas Katsikadakos]