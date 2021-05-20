hills-steeped-in-history-to-be-regenerated

The Culture Ministry and the City of Athens will jointly implement a major four-year project for the regeneration of the three hills – Pnyx, Nymphs and Muses/Philopappou – in central Athens, amounting to approximately 7 million euros.

The project was approved on Tuesday by the Central Archaeological Council and the next step is the drafting of specific studies.

The aim is to spruce up 65 hectares of greenery, highlight the historic monuments and make the area safer for visitors.

“The importance of the hills of Pnyx, the Nymphs and the Muses/Philopappou for Athens is enormous, not only from a historical and archaeological point of view, but also as a forest of greenery, a lung in the historic center of the city,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told Kathimerini.