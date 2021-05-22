CULTURE

Outdoor cinemas reopen to the public

People watch a movie at an open-air cinema in the central Athens district of Thiseio late on Friday, with the Acropolis visible in the background. Outdoor cinemas reopened on Friday with coronavirus-minded restrictions: fewer seats – venues are allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity – and no interval to ensure physical distancing. Both measures are bad for revenues. Meanwhile, open-air theaters and concert venues will reopen on May 28. Only seated spectators will be allowed in such audiences, while capacity must not exceed 50 percent. Greece officially opened up to international tourists on May 14. [Reuters]

