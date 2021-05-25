staellinika-platform-launches-greek-mythology-course-for-children

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centrer for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University(SFU), in collaboration with the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is launching Staellinika’s Greek mythology course.

Designed for children aged 8 and older, the eight-module course invites young learners to uncover the adventures of some of Greece’s most beloved heroes and villains including Hercules, Icarus, Daedalus, Perseus, and Medusa, amongst others.

In each module, learners will be guided by exciting visuals to understand how the city of Athens came to be named, how the Trojan War came to an end, how the Olympic Games were born, etc.

The StaEllinika platform offers learner profiles and performance visualization for learners, teachers and parents while also delivering engaging lesson materials, videos, quizzes and rich interactive experiences. StaEllinika can either complement existing curriculum or act as a stand-alone program for schools.

