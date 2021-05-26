CULTURE

KAS greenlights use of Acropolis for Dior photo shoot

kas-greenlights-use-of-acropolis-for-dior-photo-shoot

The national archaeological council (KAS), the main guardian of Greece’s cultural heritage, has greenlighted the use of several key sites, including the Acropolis, for an upcoming shoot by French luxury label Christian Dior.

The decision, reached unanimously at the end of a marathon session in the early hours of Wednesday, means that Dior will be able to revive the iconic photo shoot it held in 1951 on top of the ancient citadel. 

Filming the models will not be permitted.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP), a Culture Ministry official said material from the photo shoots will be used in a runway show to be held in Athens in June. 

“This is not a runway show at the Acropolis,” the official was quoted as telling AFP.

Photo shoots will also be held at Herod Atticus Theater, the Ancient Agora in Athens, the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounio, and the Temple of Zeus in Nemea.

Dior, one of the LVMH conglomerate’s biggest labels, has also submitted a request to shoot at the capital’s Panathenaic Stadium, also known as the Kallimarmaro. The request will reportedly be reviewed by KAS on Thursday.

kas-greenlights-use-of-acropolis-for-dior-photo-shoot0

Fashion Archaeology
READ MORE
[Photo from the website of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens]
CULTURE

Webinar on ancient purple dye production hosted by the ASCSA

tsipras-slams-cultural-abuse-on-acropolis-hill
NEWS

Tsipras slams ‘cultural abuse’ on Acropolis Hill

An aerial photograph of Basilica C, where exceptional 5th century AD mosaics were found, at the site of Amphipolis. This early Christian basilica was built on top of a Hellenistic structure. [Ephorate of Antiquities of Serres/Ministry of Culture]
CULTURE

Five-year program seeks to unlock pre-Christian secrets of Amphipolis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) meeting with Prince Badr bin Farhan Al-Saud, the culture minister of Saudi Arabia, in Athens, Thursday. [EPA]
CULTURE

Saudi Arabia seeks Greek archaeology expertise for nascent culture sector

hills-steeped-in-history-to-be-regenerated
CULTURE

Hills steeped in history to be regenerated

While sleeping at the Amphiareion of Oropos worshippers were either healed of their ailments or got advice from the god in their dreams. [Olga Charami]
CULTURE

The unknown oracle of Attica