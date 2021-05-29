theater-under-the-stars-again

In the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, Greece’s open-air theaters were scheduled to open their doors for the first time in more than seven months on Friday, presenting music, theater and other spectacles before a live audience.

Under the Health Ministry’s safety guidelines, all attendees must be seated and venues can only operate at 50% capacity to ensure physical distancing. Organizers must also employ ushers to check guidelines are being adhered to.

To prevent crowding, intermissions have been banned and refreshment stands will be serving guests throughout the show, while electronic booking is encouraged for the same reason. Masks are also mandatory.