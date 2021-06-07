CULTURE

GNO announces opera gala with Anna Netrebko

[Brigitte Lacombe/Metropolitan Opera]

The Greek National Opera on Monday announced the first-ever appearance in Greece of Anna Netrebko, hailed as the reigning prima donna of the 21st century.

The acclaimed Russian soprano will appear in a gala show at the Panathenaic Stadium on July 10, the GNO said.

Marking 150 years since Giuseppe Verdi’s emblematic “Aida” was first performed at the Cairo Opera in December 1871, the program of the Athens show comprises famous arias and duets by the Italian composer.

Netrebko will be joined on stage by Georgian mezzo Anita Rachvelishvili, Azeri tenor Yusif Eyvazov and Greece’s Dimitri Platanias, a baritone.

