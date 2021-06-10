athens-concert-hall-celebrates-world-music-day-at-megaron-garden

Athens Concert Hall is celebrating World Music Day on June 21 at its Megaron Garden, on summer solstice, with three special concerts at two different stages.

The event was first held at Megaron Hall in 2013 and has since become a cornerstone of summer entertainment in Athens.

This year, musical performances are provided by the strings soloists of the Athens State Orchestra, which is the resident orchestra, by the Greek group “Encardia”, by the Athens Classical Players, and by the female vocal ensemble of Marina Satti.

Entrance is free, but with priority slips and confirmation links 2 hours ahead of the event.

The Megaron Box Office is located at the Athens Concert Hall, Vas. Sofias Ave. & Kokkali Street, tel. +30 210 7282333.

[ANA-MPA]