CULTURE

Thessaloniki ready to welcome Hollywood action comedy

thessaloniki-ready-to-welcome-hollywood-action-comedy
[InTime News]

Thessaloniki is getting ready to welcome the first ever major Hollywood production to be shot in the atmosphere-rich northern port city, with the region’s governor, Apostolos Tzitzikostas on Friday confirming that work is about to start on sets and other locations.

“Don’t be surprised if you see not just a well-known director, but a very, very well-known movie star next to you as you’re having coffee on Nikis Street,” he told Skai television on Friday.

Tzitzikostas said that an official announcement regarding the project will be made next week. 

Film
READ MORE
summer-cinemas-get-off-to-a-good-start-after-lockdown
CULTURE

Summer cinemas get off to a good start after lockdown

outdoor-cinemas-reopen-to-the-public
CULTURE

Outdoor cinemas reopen to the public

Director David Cronenberg holds his Golden Lion for the Lifetime Achievement award at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival, in September 2018. [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP]
CULTURE

Canadian sci-fi master David Cronenberg planning to shoot new film in Greece

Yorgos Lamprinos (left) is up for the Best Film Editing award for his work on ‘The Father,’ directed by Florian Zeller. Phedon Papamichael (right) worked on Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ and has been nominated for the Best Cinematography award.
CULTURE

Two Greeks up for Oscars in separate projects

Yorgos Lamprinos (left) is up for the best editing award for his work on ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller. Phedon Papamichael (right) worked on Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ and has been nominated for the Best Cinematography Oscar.
CULTURE

Two Greeks up for Oscars in separate projects

three-films-to-celebrate-international-women-s-day
CULTURE

Three films to celebrate International Women’s Day