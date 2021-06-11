thessaloniki-ready-to-welcome-hollywood-action-comedy

Thessaloniki is getting ready to welcome the first ever major Hollywood production to be shot in the atmosphere-rich northern port city, with the region’s governor, Apostolos Tzitzikostas on Friday confirming that work is about to start on sets and other locations.

“Don’t be surprised if you see not just a well-known director, but a very, very well-known movie star next to you as you’re having coffee on Nikis Street,” he told Skai television on Friday.

Tzitzikostas said that an official announcement regarding the project will be made next week.