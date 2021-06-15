Acropolis Hill, Ancient Agora to close on June 18, 20

The Antiquities Ephorate of Athens on Tuesday announced that the Acropolis Hill, including the slopes, archaeological site, as well as the archaeological site and the Museum of the Ancient Agora, will be closed to visitors for a few hours on Friday and Sunday.

The Acropolis and the slopes on June 18 (or alternatively on June 19 as well) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Ancient Agora and Museum on June 20 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

[ANA-MPA]