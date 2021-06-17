Dior presents 2022 Cruise Collection live from Athens [Video]

French fashion powerhouse presented its 2022 Cruise Collection inspired by ancient Greek art and culture, live at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, on Thursday night.

A-list film stars and other prominent personalities were among the 500 or so guests attending the event, which “(blends) the power of heritage and contemporary inventiveness,” Agence France-Presse reported Dior as saying.

“The idea to show inside the stadium was my obsession, because I think it speaks about the relationship that the clothes have with the body – a body that is a performing body,” Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri was quoted by Women’s Wear Daily of saying in reference to the venue, which hosted the first modern Olympic Games in 1896.

“We are very proud to be here,” the AFP reported Chiuri as saying.

The talents of several Greek artists and designers have been enlisted for the show, “combining tailoring and embroidery or jacquards and passementerie,” Chiuri said, according to AFP.

One of the key inspirations of the collection is the peplos robe worn by ancient Greek women.

“The peplos also is an element that allows the body to move freely, that evokes women in movement, and no one more than an athlete moves their body in a really active way. So my idea was to culminate all these elements inside the show,” WWD reported Chiuri as saying.