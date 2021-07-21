CULTURE

More than 15,000 watch ‘Orestes’ at Epidaurus

more-than-15-000-watch-orestes-at-epidaurus

Aris Servetalis plays Orestes at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus in a revival of Euripides’ namesake play from 408 BC that was watched by more than 15,000 spectators (with physical distancing regulations in place) over three days. Director Giannis Kakleas earned warm reviews in what was his first directorial stab at an ancient tragedy. The plot follows the aftermath of Orestes’ killing of his mother, Clytemnestra, to avenge the death of his father Agamemnon at her hands. Kakleas’ mark was evident in the black costumes worn by the Chorus and inspired by the underground club culture, and the stage design reminiscent of the interwar period.

Theater Culture
READ MORE
theater-under-the-stars-again
CULTURE

Theater under the stars again

national-theatre-to-live-stream-amp-8216-the-kodjabashis-of-castropyrgos-amp-8217-on-world-theatre-day
CULTURE

National Theatre to live stream ‘The Kodjabashis of Castropyrgos’ on World Theatre Day

iconic-outdoor-theater-could-reopen-by-next-summer
CULTURE

Iconic outdoor theater could reopen by next summer

national-theatre-to-live-stream-euripides-medea-on-jan-10
CULTURE

National Theatre to live-stream Euripides’ Medea on Jan. 10

taking-a-bow-to-an-empty-house
IMAGES

Taking a bow to an empty house

ancient-greek-theaters-return-to-life-in-pandemic
CULTURE

Ancient Greek theaters return to life in pandemic