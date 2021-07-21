More than 15,000 watch ‘Orestes’ at Epidaurus

Aris Servetalis plays Orestes at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus in a revival of Euripides’ namesake play from 408 BC that was watched by more than 15,000 spectators (with physical distancing regulations in place) over three days. Director Giannis Kakleas earned warm reviews in what was his first directorial stab at an ancient tragedy. The plot follows the aftermath of Orestes’ killing of his mother, Clytemnestra, to avenge the death of his father Agamemnon at her hands. Kakleas’ mark was evident in the black costumes worn by the Chorus and inspired by the underground club culture, and the stage design reminiscent of the interwar period.