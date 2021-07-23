CULTURE

Original Acropolis museum to be refurbished in 3.5mln euro project

original-acropolis-museum-to-be-refurbished-in-3-5mln-euro-project

Work has begun to renovate the original Acropolis Museum (first opened in 1876) on top of the ancient citadel and transform it into an exhibition space, it was announced Thursday. The 3.5-million-euro project is expected to be completed in two years. The old museum was shut down in June 2007 so that its collection could be moved to the new Acropolis Museum, designed by Swiss-born architect Bernard Tschumi, which opened its doors in June 2009.

Museum Culture Exhibition
READ MORE
more-than-15-000-watch-orestes-at-epidaurus
CULTURE

More than 15,000 watch ‘Orestes’ at Epidaurus

archaeological-sites-to-host-70-new-productions
CULTURE

Archaeological sites to host 70 new productions

eu-commission-approves-14-mln-euros-of-aid-for-cultural-venues
CULTURE

EU Commission approves 14 mln euros of aid for cultural venues

[ANA-MPA]
CULTURE

Skiathos offers honorary citizenship to Hollywood’s Richard Romanus, Anthea Sylbert

The Monument of Zalongo was officially unveiled in June 1961 in a major event attended by the king and queen, Paul and Frederica, members of Konstantine Karamanlis’ government, representatives of the Church of Greece and hundreds of others. A feat of engineering, the monument is one of the first examples of modernist monumental sculpture in post-war Greece.
CULTURE

Monument of Zalongo listed as cultural heritage site

better-viewing-at-the-renovated-national-gallery
CULTURE

Better viewing at the renovated National Gallery