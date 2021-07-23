original-acropolis-museum-to-be-refurbished-in-3-5mln-euro-project

Work has begun to renovate the original Acropolis Museum (first opened in 1876) on top of the ancient citadel and transform it into an exhibition space, it was announced Thursday. The 3.5-million-euro project is expected to be completed in two years. The old museum was shut down in June 2007 so that its collection could be moved to the new Acropolis Museum, designed by Swiss-born architect Bernard Tschumi, which opened its doors in June 2009.