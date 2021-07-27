CULTURE

Action hero gets his thrills in Epirus

The old stone arched bridges and wild landscapes of Epirus in northwestern Greece provide the backdrop for much of the action in “Beckett,” a high-paced thriller starring John David Washington that will be available on Netflix August 13. The film, directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, was shot exclusively in Greece. ‘You see the beauty in the backdrop. It almost gives this heartbeat of hope even in the most desperate situations,’ Washington said in a feature ahead of the movie’s release. Washington plays an American tourist who goes on the run after a car accident throws him into a political conspiracy that makes him the target of assassins.

