athens-becoming-favored-film-shooting-location

Despite the difficulties posed by pandemic in the last two years, an increasing number of foreign film production companies have been choosing Athens as their shooting location.

“More than 40 productions, including feature films and shorts, television and commercials, have been made in our city,” said Stathis Kalogeropoulos, director of the Athens Film Office, which manages film requests from Greece and abroad.

The inclusion of Greece on the international cinema map is mainly due to the change of legislation and the provision of financial privileges to production companies, such as the cash rebate through Law 4487 of 2017 and other incentives.

Film shooting recently began in the center of Athens for David Cronenberg’s science-fiction film “Crimes of the Future.”

“The success of Athens is that it can be a scene in cases that are not related to Greece,” Kalogeropoulos told Kathimerini.