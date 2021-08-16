special-events-under-the-august-full-moon

As is customary, on the night of August’s full moon, a variety of cultural events will take place at museums and archeological sites around the country.

This year, 120 venues are set to open their doors admission free on the evening of Sunday. 52 special events, including music concerts, theatrical and dance performances, poetry recitations, documentary screenings, art exhibitions, stargazing and guided tours, are also planned.

In Athens, a few notable events include special concerts at the courtyard of the Numismatic Museum at 9 p.m., and at the Byzantine Church of St. George in Galatsi at 6 p.m., and thematic tours of exhibits related to the moon at the National Archeological Museum from 8 p.m.

The Acropolis Museum will also celebrate the August full moon by extending museum and restaurant hours over the weekend. On Saturday, the galleries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free entrance, while the restaurant will stay open until midnight so that guests can watch the moon while eating dinner at the terrace. On Sunday, the galleries and the restaurant will remain open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and museum archaeologists will give tours in Greek, at 8 p.m., and in English, at 6 p.m. (registration is required in person at the Information Desk on the same day).

In Thessaloniki, concerts are planned at the Museum of Byzantine Culture at 6 p.m., at the Archaeological Museum at 9 p.m., and at the Museum of the Royal Tombs of Agai (after nightfall), while a movie night featuring a screening of the film “Our Last Tango” will take place in the courtyard of the primary school of Ano Apostolon Kilkis at 9 p.m..

Find a program of all the events taking place around the country here.

This article first appeared in Greece Is, a Kathimerini publishing initiative. For more features and stories from Kathimerini’s English-language magazine series, visit www.greece-is.com.