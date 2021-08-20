Ghost World | Athens | August 20

The 2001 black comedy “Ghost World” is this week’s offering in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s 2021 Park Your Cinema summer series. Now considered a cult classic, the indie adaptation of a graphic novel about two sassy misfits in small-town America stars Scarlett Johansson, Thora Birch and Steve Buscemi. Admission is free but electronic pre-registration is necessary. The screening on the Panoramic Stairs will begin at 9 p.m. but viewers, who are advised to bring mosquito repellent and something to sit on, are requested to be present at least 30 minutes in advance.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org