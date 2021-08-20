CULTURE

Lubomyr Melnyk | Athens | August 24

Ukrainian pianist and composer Lubomyr Melnyk, renowned for his continuous music, a piano technique based on extremely rapid notes and complex note-series, is bringing his innovative sounds to the Old OSY Depot in Athens on Tuesday, August 24. General admission to the show costs €30 and tickets can be purchased at Reload, Wind Stores, Yoleni’s Greek Gastronomy Center (9 Solonos), Evripidis Bookstores, and Viva Spot at Technopolis (entry via Persefonis Street, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. To 7 p.m.).

Old OSY Depot, Pireos & Ermou

Music
