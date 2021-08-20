tatoi-estate-to-be-restored

The Culture Ministry will launch a tender for the restoration of what used to be the summer palace of the Greek royal family and its estate in Tatoi, north of Athens, with the aim of converting it into a museum for the public.

Earlier this month the building was spared destruction by the devastating forest fire which burned two containers right in front of it and a significant portion of the surrounding land.

The restoration of the summer palace has a budget of 14.3 million euros and will be financed with money from the European Union recovery fund.

The tender will be based on studies already approved by the Central Council of Modern Monuments.